CASCADE COUNTY - After suspending its services for over a month, staff with Great Falls Transit said they’re looking at ways to safely open its doors to the public.
General Manager Jim Helgeson said he’s thinking of starting up paratransit again, offering medical pickups and drives for anyone who’s signed up for it. However, according to Helgeson, social distancing (i.e. staying six feet apart) would be a challenge since the cars would have two or three people inside during any given ride.
As a result, Helgeson said he and his team are keeping an eye on the situation daily, to see what happens after phase one of Governor Bullock’s statewide reopening plan kicks off on Sunday.
”Are we going to increase in cases, decrease in cases? We’re just taking a close look at phase one before we jump into this,” said the general manager.
Additionally, Helgeson said he’s working towards getting personal protective gear for staff and passengers moving forward.
Regular bus routes may come back when Montana reaches phase two, which reopens all businesses and allows for gatherings of up to 50 people.
For now, there’s no set date on the start of phase two.