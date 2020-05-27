The Great Falls Tribune will soon move printing to Helena.
According to Grady Higgins, Editor of the Tribune, the company has entered into an agreement with the Helena Independent Record for production purposes only. This is just the latest major consolidation announcement in the wake of several Coronavirus cutbacks around town.
According to a press release by the Tribune, their production operations in Great Falls will be closing soon. The 21 affected employees have been notified. The first papers printed in Helena will begin on July 1st for the July 2nd edition. Higgins says newsroom and advertising operations will not be impacted.
“The Tribune remains committed to pursuing great journalism, effectively serving our advertisers and working for the greater good of our communities while at the same time positioning ourselves for an increasingly digital and mobile world. We remain deeply committed to serving the Great Falls and the surrounding communities,” said Tribune Editor Grady Higgins.
So far there's no word on whether newspaper deliveries will be impacted.
The Great Falls Tribune is owned by Gannett, which is the parent company for the USA TODAY Network.