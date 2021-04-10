CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - After getting more COVID-19 vaccines than they thought, the Veterans Affairs clinic in Great Falls invited veterans of all backgrounds to walk in and get their shots.
Saturday marks the local agency’s second big vaccination event, giving either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines to military members as well as their spouses.
While organizers did plan out the event at Paris Gibson Middle School, a clinic manager tells Montana Right Now they didn’t expect to get 300 extra doses from Fort Harrison.
“[It was] very surprising. Now it’s a great opportunity for us to, you know, vaccinate more of our veterans if we could,” said Raymond Tierney with Great Falls CBOC.
With the event ending around 4:00 pm, Tierney says he expects to reach nearly 600 vaccinations by the end of the day.
Anyone who took the Moderna vaccine will get their second shot in early May.