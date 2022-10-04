GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As the weather gets colder, it becomes more important to protect the body as well as keeping it healthy.
The Great Falls VA Clinic started offering free flu vaccinations to veterans from 8:30am - 4:30pm every Tuesday and Thursday.
Veterans can come to the clinic to get their flu shots without needing to make an appointment.
According to the clinic, they give on average 30 shots a day and Dennis Burns, a volunteer at the clinic, encourages veterans to get their vaccinations.
"You need to get in as soon as you can. And you know, its free to us Veterans, and we should take advantage of that. You know every veteran should have it," said Burns.
The flu is a disease that is contagious and typically will spread at its highest from the months of October to May.
Flu symptoms include fevers, chills, a cough, aching muscles, a stuffy or runny nose, fatigue, and a raw or sore throat.
On average, many people are hospitalized from the flu and the death rate in the United States ranges in the thousands.
The health of the community is important, and Great Falls VA clinic is working to provide a more accessible way for veterans to achieve that.
