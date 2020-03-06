GREAT FALLS - Since 2013, the Veterans Treatment Court in the Electric City has helped many people transition back to civilian life, and representatives from around Montana stopped by the court Friday to specifically honor a class of Native American vets who are doing what they can to bring their lives around.
Three veterans - Jerome Lambert, Brian Tucker and Anthony White Cloud - took turns standing before a packed courtroom to talk about the struggles they faced when they came home from their service, including drugs, alcoholism and prison time.
Since enrolling in the treatment program, the trio said they’ve made plenty of strides in bettering their lives, and they're encouraging others with similar struggles to find help like they did.
"It's not easy, it's hard. It's one step at a time is what I always tell everybody, and it's a challenge,” said Anthony White Cloud, who used to serve in law enforcement. “But one thing I gotta say is just do it. Don't think about it, don't contemplate it, just do it."
Lambert, Tucker and White Cloud presented Senator Jon Tester with a hand-made blanket to thank him for supporting the treatment program over the years and helping secure new grant money.... They're scheduled to graduate from the court in May.
The court recently received a $400,000 federal grant to expand access to Native American veterans like the group above, according to Cascade County Judge Greg Pinski. As the court continues, Pinski said he hopes to introduce more cultural programming, while including more outreach efforts to local tribal communities and helping native american vets that enroll with transportation and possibly housing.