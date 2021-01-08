CASCADE COUNTY - Crews with Great Falls’ Water Treatment Plant say it’s getting new filter upgrades for the first time since 1990, possibly saving the city money in the long run.
For decades, regular maintenance kept older filters going, but staff tell Montana Right Now they don’t run as well as they used to. They still caught particles and met water quality requirements, but slowly became less efficient, breaking down over time.
“The media will begin to clog, and even though you maintain that and backflush that… it takes a lot more energy in order to get the water to go through the filters,” said Public Works Director Paul Skubinna.
So far, the department finished up phase one of their upgrades this week, with phases two and three possibly taking place in future winter seasons to come.
“They still work great, so it’s worth the cost to keep those filters online,” said Wayne Lovelis, who manages the plant since starting in 2014.
With an expected total cost of $14 million, Skubinna tells MRN it’s tricky to estimate the project’s dollar value in savings, but says the new filters lower costs around pumping water through them.
“I can do more filters as I go, and that’s less water that we’re taking that we already paid to treat and send to the distribution system,” said Lovelis.
“We’ll save somewhere in the ballpark of 45 million gallons a year,” added Skubinna.
Once finished, the improvements may last for up to 30 years, producing clean water for future generations to come. “The quality is always number one,” said Lovelis.
The project may take two to three years as they put each upgrade in place.