GREAT FALLS - Whether you're new to town or you have lived in the Electric City you're whole life, it can get a little difficult to navigate. But that's all about to change with a new plan from the Great Falls Business Improvement District.
It's called a wayfinding plan and soon the BID will be putting up signs throughout the city to help people find the places they are looking for and maybe even discover something new; like our trails, parks, and museums.
“So, we have these fantastic amenities. Like the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, like our historic downtown, like Centene Stadium and we want to be able to help our guests to town learn their way to those locations," said Joan Redeen, community director for Great Falls BID.
It all started back in 2012, when the BID adopted a master plan, which called for a wayfinding plan.
Fast forward 8 years and the district has just a few things to finalize before the public will see signs.
“And now our final step is to go before the city commission and to formally adopt this plan. I say that’s our final step, that’s our final step for the plan. And then we go to work on implementation," said Redeen.
Redeen is hoping to have the signs up next year and says it's important to give guests an easier way to find assets in the community while staying safe.
“What we’ll see is 80 signs placed throughout the community that provide us with all this great direction on what our amazing assets are," said Redeen.
To take a look at the plan, click here.