GREAT FALLS - After postponing Western Art Week plans in March as a safety measure against the coronavirus, art groups behind the week’s events say they’re rescheduling to Fall 2020 with a joint show.
The C.M. Russell Museum, Outwest Art Show, and the Great Western Living and Design show are bringing their unique experiences under one roof at Montana Expo Park, with festivities taking place from Sept. 10 - 12. Everyone had decided to come together in the spirit of Artist Charlie Russell himself, according to Museum Executive Director Tom Figarelle.
”Charlie loved his friends. He was someone who would turn to his friends, certainly in good times and in difficult ones, and we as friends of the Western Art community are pulling together to host what will unquestionably be a fun and festive studying for 2020’s Western Art Week,” said Figarelle.
Some events may go on during different parts of the day, like the museum’s art auctions which are normally held in the evening. In the meantime, Rebecca Engum, Great Falls Montana Tourism’s executive director, said she’s contacting other event organizers to work out a plan for their own schedules.