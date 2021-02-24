Great Falls' Whittier Elementary pipes fixed, students and staff to return

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Toole, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton and Judith Basin. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and cause local power outages. Travel will be somewhat difficult for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution if you must drive. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Snow accumulations of up to one inch at lower elevations and up to two inches possible at pass level. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Montana, including Kings Hill Pass, Bozeman Pass, Raynolds Pass, Chief Joseph Pass and Homestake Pass. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&