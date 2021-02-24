Great Falls' Whittier Elementary pipes fixed, students and staff to return

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Whittier Elementary School in Great Falls is set to reopen Thursday after frozen pipes and ongoing boiler issues forced kids to learn remotely since last Monday.
Frozen pipes stopped running water in the school and bathroom breaks weren't possible, but everything has since thawed out with warmer temperatures. A local repair company immediately started working in the building last Tuesday
Principal Corri Smith worked in the building since last week and tells Montana Right Now they're still waiting on necessary parts to fix the boiler, but a temporary heating system using generators remains in place for now so students and staff can resume in-person learning.
"Our most important thing is those students and getting them back into school as soon as we can. That's what we're here for and that's what we want to do," Smith said.
Parents can expect a robocall and personal call from their teacher to let them know about reopening Thursday. Drop off will resume at 8:10 am.
Wednesday will serve as a trial to make sure all temporary heaters are enough to keep the building warm.
"Our number one goal is to make sure those students are getting the best education that they can and they are comfortable here," Smith said.
Smith said remote learning is helping parents through this situation, "We're just thankful our staff is nimble, our staff is flexible. We're here for the kids. We're blessed to have remote learning, but we do know remote is not anywhere near as good for our students and their futures as face to face with their loving teacher."
But not all parents agree. Sue and Dennis Turton's children went to Whittier Elementary decades ago serve as guardian to their great-granddaughter who attends the school now. They explain how they're lucky to be retired and stay home with their student all week, but not every parent can stay home with their kids for over a week.
When it comes to criticism of the school closing so quickly under such circumstances, "You can't bring kids into a cold school with no running water. So I think they made the best call that they could. We'll get through it," Sue Turton said.
Overall, the Turtons think the transition process was fairly smooth for students and parents of all ages with use of Chromebooks and online learning materials. They're pleased with the way teachers are going above and beyond to guide students in non-traditional format each day to make the best of what's happening.
"This staff is so amazing and Mrs. Smith is so great at getting everybody on board right away. We found out right away we would start with remote learning. The teachers got their packets together. It's just been wonderful. There hasn't been a glitch at all," Sue Turton said.
The Turton's aren't concerned with the school opening up too quickly because "Kids can take a lot. They can accept situations I think a lot better than a lot of parents can," Dennis said.
Sue adds, "You get all those little bodies together and they generate heat."
Dennis also noted the importance of companionship within the in-person school system.
According to Smith, crews will be working throughout the week discreetly and will not interfere with everyday activities in the school. She reiterates this is a temporary fix and "wheels are in motion" to make sure pipes don't freeze again any time soon. Smith wasn't sure about any plans for a complete heating and cooling system replacement anytime in the near future. Instead, she wants to focus on what's happening this week, "We're just so excited to get the kiddo's back. The teachers are just ready, they're ready. They just love their kids, that's what our job is," Smith said.