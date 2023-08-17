Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 90s to around 100 degrees in the valleys and across the plains through the early evening, with temperatures only fall into the 60s to low 70s overnight tonight. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 114, 115, AND 117... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid-80s to near 100 degrees. * WINDS...West 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&