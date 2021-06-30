GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A woman has been charged with kidnapping after she reportedly took a 4-year-old and refused to give her back to her parents.
On June 29, a Great Falls Police Officer responded to a residence on 7th Ave. South regarding a lot of yelling and a naked woman according to court documents.
On scene, the officer spoke with a woman who pointed to the house and said the person inside, later identified as Shylah Hanway, had her daughter and refused to give her child back.
When the officer contacted Hanway, she opened the door and a young girl reportedly ran out of the house towards the woman crying.
Documents say the officer then detained Hanway and put her in the back of his patrol vehicle, and when asked for her name, she gave the name Mataya Norunner.
The officer confirmed Hanway was not Norunner by using a CJIN photograph under the name Hanway.
The 4-year-old girl’s parents told the officer their other daughter, who was with the girl, advised them Hanway had taken the girl into the home.
Documents say the parents stated they were told by their daughter that Hanway left the house, physically grabbed the 4-year-old, and escorted her back into the house.
Both parents also stated their daughter advised them that Hanway undressed the 4-year-old, stating she was dirty and needed to be cleaned.
In addition, the daughter told her parents Hanway kicked out the three other young girls while they were trying to get the 4-year-old out of the house as well.
Hanway then shut the door, keeping the 4-year-old girl inside the house against her will court documents say.
One of the girl’s parents approached the house and told Hanway to give them their daughter back, however, Hanway refused.
Documents say the three other young girls who were there during the incident confirmed Hanway took the 4-year-old and would not give her back.
After being read her Miranda rights, Hanway reportedly did not confirm or deny she understood them.
Hanway was then arrested by the officer.
Court documents note Hanway was already out on bond during the incident.
Shylah Cassie Marie Hanway has been charged with kidnapping and obstructing a peace officer.