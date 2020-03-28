GREAT FALLS - After seeing posts online about the need for home-made face covers, a woman in the Electric City is volunteering her crafting talents to help healthcare workers as well as her fellow neighbors.
Whenever she’s not busy with work or taking care of her kids, Summer Rose McLeod spends her free time creating masks from scratch.
“I love to sew, and I don’t know very many people that do sew,” said McLeod. “I didn’t think there would be enough so I thought I could do it and share.”
While she’s sewn all her life, sewing face covers was an entirely new learning experience for McLoud. Even with kits and guides from a store, she felt some growing pains to start off.
“It was a little bit confusing,” she said with a chuckle. “The instructions were very vague. I kind of put two pieces together and thought that maybe this will work, so I just started pinning and sewing.”
Despite that, McLeod said she couldn’t pass up an opportunity to give back to a community that’s helped support her family.
“My boys have had a growth spurt, so they eat like little monsters, and my sisters have spotted me some gas money in the past,” she recalled. “Other people have just been [like] ‘no, no problem, you need it, here you go.’ I’m just, I don’t want it, and they’re ‘nope, take it.’ It doesn’t hurt to be nice to people.”
So far, McLeod has over 100 pieces in the works for the Great Falls Clinic, and she has her sights on making as many as she can in the near future. For now, with 15 masks done and 100 left to go before the end of next week, she said she’s got a lot more sewing to do this weekend.
Author's Note: McLeod's last name was spelled incorrectly in the original publication, and I do apologize for the mistake. The article has since been updated.