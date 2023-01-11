News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman who admitted to participating in a scheme to use fraudulent checks to buy retail merchandise was sentenced today to seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,652 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Crystal Lynn Jackson, aka Crystal Lynn Barber, 38, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.
In court documents, the government alleged that between September 2019 and May 2020, Jackson participated in a scheme with co-defendants, Rachel Abbott and John Dailey, in which she used stolen and altered checks to help pay for retail merchandise and other goods at businesses in the Great Falls area. Abbott and Dailey used fake identification cards, stolen checks and check printing software to create new checks with valid account numbers. Dailey would make the fake identification cards for Abbott that contained a real identity with Abbott’s picture. Jackson accompanied Abbott to businesses where the duo shopped for items and used the forged checks as payment. Dailey was sentenced to 51 months in prison and Abbott was sentenced to 26 months in prison for their convictions in the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica A. Betley prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Great Falls Police Department.
