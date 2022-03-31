GREATS FALL, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) is continuing to warn people about anti-Semitic flyers going around neighborhoods in the Electric City.
GFPD’s post on social media said the flyers were hung up in sandwich bags, similar to others seen in communities across the country in recent months.
"I noticed it sitting at the end of my driveway," said Great Falls resident, Tawny Cale.
Cale tells Montana Right Now at first glance, she thought it was just a piece of garbage.
"Immediately I saw the phrase, you know, the ‘Lets Go Brandon’ and so at first glance I thought, eye roll, ‘this was annoying, what is this.’ Then when I looked at it a little bit further, I realized, oh my goodness, this is very anti-Semitic," said Cale.
She didn't want her neighbors to see it, so she took to the streets collecting all of the bags she saw.
"I just got in my car and drove up and down every street in my neighborhood and I collected all of them and I found about 18 of them total," said Cale.
GFPD is still looking for who started this all.
"On the flyer itself it says they were delivered at random with no malicious intent," said Cale.
But she did have one message for anyone who is doing this.
"Just stay out of my neighborhood and those kinds of actions and those kinds of things aren't welcome here," said Cale.
GFPD says if you get a flyer, just throw it away.
Legally, there isn't anything they can do as right now it's still considered freedom of speech as no specific threats were made.
However, they are continuing to look for the origin of the flyers and keep an eye on the situation.
If you have any information, you're asked to call 406-455-8523.
