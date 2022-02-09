GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Almost every day young men and women sign up to defend our country.
For one 18-year-old woman from the Electric City, she's doing just that, and making history for the Treasure State.
From being a Bison at Great Falls High School, to becoming a guardsmen, Annabelle Kambic is set to climb into the cockpit of a C-130 at the Montana Air National Guard (MANG). And when she does so, she'll be the first woman from Montana to do so.
"I'm just excited to get in the seat, I'm excited to fly, I'm excited to flight engineer, I'm excited just to get it going," said Kambic.
The infatuation with planes started very early for her and it's all thanks to her dad.
"My dad has brought me around the airplanes since I was a baby. So if it wasn't for him I probably wouldn't even be here...He'd take me to air shows when I was little and to see the planes and I just fell in love with aviation in general," said Kambic.
Just last summer she started the process to become a pilot, which included flying smaller planes.
"After I started flying and got my solo flight in, I texted my counselor and was like... hey, I think I want to graduate early and join the military and he said okay, we'll get you on track to graduate in January," said Kambic.
So, fast forward to next week, Annabelle is leaving for basic training in San Antonio, Texas to start living her dream.
"Aviation has always been kind of my thing. Like, I love flying. And with the military, I feel like everyone should serve, it's just something I think everyone should experience and give to their country. So, that's why I chose the military route, and the C-130's are pretty cool," said Kambic.
Representing Montana was one thing, making history was something she wasn't necessarily prepared for.
"It's kind of crazy. It seems weird that females in Montana haven't done this before and it feels weird being the first one, but I'm so excited," said Kambic.
She says she hopes more women from Montana will join her path.
"Everyone can do it. If you put your mind to it you'll be able to do it," said Kambic.
She does have to finish basic training and technical school before we see her in the skies in Great Falls, which will be in about 10 months.
"I do really like Montana and I'd like to stay in Montana for as long as I can," said Kambic.
