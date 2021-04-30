Great Northern Carousel reopens this weekend

HELENA, Mont. – The Capital city’s iconic Great Northern Carousel will be back in motion once again Saturday, a sure sign children’s activities are coming back just in time for summer. The entertainment industry has been hit the hardest during the pandemic, but with restrictions lifting, the gears will be turning once again. The iconic indoor carousel has been a staple for family fun in Helena for 19 years, and General Manager Merritt Brown can’t wait to see the smiles on kids’ faces once again.
"I’m hoping that we can have a lot more people come in. we weren’t able to you know have a lot of people in here and also we weren’t we were only allowed to have the kids on the outside animals able to bring back the whole carousel for them to ride,” Brown said.
Closures last summer caused financial devastation.
“It was pretty bad. I was looking at the numbers at the beginning of this month and there was a huge drop from 2019 to 2020 so we’re hoping to get all of that back,” Brown said.
May first starts a new season, with more hope. Rides cost two dollars each, families can also buy 12 rides for $20 with a punch card that can be used all summer.
Brown grew up enjoying the indoor carousel too, which features 37 hand carved animals: like Montana grizzlies, buffalo, and bobcats. Each have specific names and background stories kids can look up before their ride. Located in downtown Helena, the amusement center also offers concessions and activities for families to enjoy.
“I’m truly just excited to be able to open back up for the kiddos again. I know that they’ve really struggled with finding things to do, especially this past year. So I’m excited to bring back something for,” Brown said.
