GREAT FALLS - Shocked, sadness, grief, and even anger are all emotions that you could feel when someone close to you dies.
Now imagine those emotions on top of the pressures of school, it can feel like you're world is falling apart and you're all alone.
But that's the opposite of true for the Great Falls Public School District as they have implemented grief groups in schools around the Electric City to help kids know they aren't alone.
"We have that support built right into the school day... and really sad is just as healthy of an emotion as happy," said Kathy VanTighem, the counseling department chair for Great Falls High School.
GFPS says having these groups during the school day helps educate students on emotional health and takes care of situations where strong emotions occur.
"Sometimes students when faced with a tragedy such as the loss of a loved one have a hard time dealing with those emotions. They haven't learned the skills or their not quite sure what it takes to cope with those emotions... it allows them to deal with those heavy emotions and then to be able to focus on the academics when that's the time that they need to focus on," said VanTighem.
The groups typically work in 8 week cycles which allows students to tell their stories, look at their emotions, and learn the acceptance of dealing with a loss and how to help honor and keep their loved one alive in their memory.
"We talk a lot to kids about if you don't express your grief in a healthy way it's going to come out sideways. Like for little's we talk about it could be a tummy ache or it could be your head hurts. Then as we get older we start to talk about kids taking on high-risk behavior to cope with their grief and self medicate rather than feeling some of those feelings," VanTighem.
These groups are open to all students who are looking for support.
"So, the grief support groups are open to anyone whose had a significant in their life who has died. We don't have a time frame as to when that has happened. So, we do have some students who experienced a loss when they were very young, not even in school and we have students who have experienced a loss in the last 6 months," said VanTighem.
She says it's not just teachers and volunteers helping students. Kids are helping each other and VanTighem says it's impactful to watch students who've benefited from the group share it with others because they know how powerful and important the group can be.
Right now, there are grief groups in Great Falls High, CMR, Paris Gibson, North Middle School, and East Middle School.
On March 4, Longfellow Elementary school decided to implement grief groups as well.
We're told that there will be two groups; one for 1st and 2nd grade and another for 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th grade.
Principal Shannon Guilfoyle says about 20 students have lost a family member in the last year. She says there have been multiple COVID-19 deaths, suicides, and even deaths as a result to community violence.
"I just think families and the community in general is really starting to feel the stress and starting to see the need for mental health services," said Guilfoyle.
She says the hard part about lose, is that many adults are grieving right alongside the students.
"I'm super grateful Benefis is reaching out and providing this opportunity. We're needing to support each other and it's nice that the community can help us do that," said Guilfoyle.