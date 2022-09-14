CHOTEAU, Mont. - A male grizzly bear was euthanized Friday after confirmation it was killing livestock in the Rocky Mountain Front north of Choteau.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) and U.S. Department of Agriculture received approval from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) prior to the euthanization.
A release from FWP said officials trapped and put a tracking collar on the bear in 2021 due to depredation.
The bear was collared and let go at the site because no one knew at the time if the bear had killed a calf or scavenged its remains.
FWP said the bear was involved in other livestock conflict sites later that year, killing a calf and a sheep, according to trail camera and collar data; however, the bear eluded capture attempts.
Wildlife officials received another report of sheep killing Sept. 5, 2022 and confirmed a bear did it. FWP said in the release the collar data revealed the same bear was at the scene of the sheep killing at the time it happened.
The bear was a 4-year-old male and weighed 386 pounds.
To use for future educational purposes, the bear's hide and head were salvaged.
Anyone who sees a bear near their home or needs to report a bear-related problem should contact their local FWP office.
