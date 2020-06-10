Grizzly bear sightings increase across Montana

GREAT FALLS- According to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, this morning another grizzly bear was spotted near the Conrad area, and workers are saying this is starting to become a daily trend.
FWP is saying more grizzly bears are being spotted because it’s their breeding season.
While a lot of younger bears are departing from their mother, a lot of them are getting lost and finding themselves in unfamiliar territory.
During this time many female grizzlies are also traveling and moving to keep their cubs safe from any male bears that may attack.
As these sightings may continue to rise for the next couple weeks, Wesley Sarmento, bear management specialist for Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks, says by July things should begin to slow down.
Sarmento says, “Once the berries start coming on later in June and the beginning of July and the breeding season stops, then our sightings and our conflicts will decrease significantly, especially if we have a good berry year.”
Until things began to slow down Sarmento advises people to stay away from brushy areas, creeks, or rivers and try to avoid surprising a grizzly bear at close range.
If you find yourself in this situation he says it’s important that you talk to the bear calmly and back out of the area slowly.