DUPUYER, Mont. - A male grizzly was euthanized after a series of calf depredations across five ranches in the Dupuyer area.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports the 6-year-old bear, weighing nearly 450 pounds, was first tagged as a non-targeted capture east of Dupuyer in 2019.

The bear was identified this spring by images collected on game cameras set depredation sites.

Despite repeated attempts, crews were unable to trap the bear and it was shot when it returned to feed on one of the depredations along Dupuyer Creek late Wednesday evening.

According to FWP, the bear will be provided to Blackfeet Tribal Fish and Wildlife where it will be distributed among approved tribal members for cultural purposes.

“Grizzly bears are still protected under the Endangered Species Act, and final authority regarding their management is up to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” FWP wrote in a release. “Landowners may haze grizzly bears off their property from the safety of a hard-sided vehicle or with loud noises, provided the federally protected animal is not harmed in the process.”

Anyone who sees a bear near their residence in central or north-central Montana, is asked to report the activity as soon as possible to Wesley Sarmento at 450-1097, Chad White at 788-4755, or your local FWP office