GREAT FALLS, Mont.- A free online course is geared toward boosting success, and it's open to every business in Montana. 

The courses will help business owners increase revenue, sales, traffic, and profitability. 
 
"Destination Creation" by Grow Great Falls is normally priced at $399, but that fee has been lifted in an effort to help business owners rise in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.
 
The first session kicks off Tuesday night from 6-8 pm. Business owners will be able to discuss struggles, get feedback from others, and cover a 14 point business strategy developed by Jon Schallert, an internationally known business consultant, on how to attract customers. 
 
The course is offered through the end of March.

Anyone with questions can contact Nathan Reiff NReiff@GrowGreatFalls.org or call (406) 403-4937

You can find more details here or sign up with this link

