GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Although flight traffic has increased these past weeks, Great Falls International Airport has been able to keep a steady operation despite some employees getting exposed to the virus.
With only 12 authority employees at Great Falls International Airport, Airport Director John Faulkner says it pretty easy to keep them safe.
Along with increasing cleaning cycles throughout the airport, maintenance workers have been assigned their own vehicles and office meetings have been shortened.
Faulkner says TSA and airline employees’ home office has set its own precautions, but these safety measures haven't completely stopped the virus from spreading.
“We've had some contacts mainly from home. We’re not aware of any contacts of anyone in the building, but generally speaking, it looks like they're getting it from home or outside the airport in any way”, says Faulkner.
Although some staff members have had to take time off to quarantine, Faulkner says the airport has been able to fill in the gaps.
“We already have a pretty robust poll of temporaries that work here in the wintertime and work. So when we've had people that couldn't come in during a snow storm we just called in more camps. So, it's been inconvenient, sure but we've got ways to compensate for that.”
TSA and airline employees say they've been able to take care of their staffing arrangements as well.
“Yeah, they've had a couple of incidents where they've been short a couple of people but they've been able to manage it, so as far as I can tell they've been able to kind of fluctuate staffing levels around and keep up.”
Faulkner says in March we could see flight numbers start to increase, but for now, those numbers still remain low which is helping them keep travelers and staff safe.