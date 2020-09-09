GREAT FALLS - Spikes in firearm and bullet sales are nothing new during the political season, but with orders on the rise during the Coronavirus pandemic, some businesses say they’re running low on ammunition.
The owner of Mitchell Supply tells Montana Right Now COVID-19 shipping delays forced him to limit ammo sales, as stores like his try to meet rising demand from months of civil unrest.
“It depends on how much we get in, but I mean even when we get in a lot it doesn’t last very long,” said Store Runner James Mitchell.
Shelves once filled to the brim with bullets now have noticeable gaps, as purchases out-pace arrivals of new ammunition and weapon parts with nearly 14,000 firearm background checks statewide in August alone, according to the FBI.
“It’s always what you see when demand goes up, people buy more. So it’s a double edged thing that makes it more tight,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell says customers, including hundreds of first time buyers, had safety concerns from the virus, as well as riots going on around the country.
“It was doom and gloom from a lot of people dealing with this virus and how terrible it was going to be… But then when the unrest started, that was another bigger tick up [in sales]. If something happens, if there is civil unrest, you know you’re going to be on your own,” he said.
It is important to note though that only 5% of Black Lives Matter demonstrations nationwide involved violent protesters, according to Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED).
Still, the impacts of high demand could leak into the Fall hunting season, with limited supply possibly giving you less to work with. Mitchell suggests planning ahead and buying early, with prey, weapon types and shooting distance in mind depending on your personal preference.
Whether you want self-defense or hunting preparations, Mitchell recommends looking up what you need and calling ahead before making a purchase.