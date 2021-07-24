Survivors, advocacy groups, and lawmakers are coming together on Tuesday to host an online panel on missing murdered indigenous women and gun violence.
Four out of five American Indian or Alaska native women will experience violence in their lifetime. In fact, indigenous committees are the second highest firearm suicide rate and firearm homicide rate in the united states among all races.
The panel will provide information on policy and ways to promote prevention in native american communities.
Annie Belcourt, one of the speakers and a volunteer with moms demand action, says she hopes people can gain a better appreciation for the challenges American Indians face every day.
“I also hope that people can walk away with a sense of hope. as well as a sense of urgency around how we can work together to protect our community," Belcourt said
For more information or if you would like to attend via zoom you can click here to RSVP.