GREAT FALLS - Montana has been seeing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the Treasure State and now the question is, what does this mean for trick or treating this year?
Well, it starts by looking at some of the different activities you can do with your family.
The CDC recommends sticking to the old in-home favorite of carving a pumpkin with your family either inside or outside to maintain safe distances. Hosting a virtual costume contest or even a virtual movie night.
For the candy lovers, you can set up scavenger hunt trick or treating for the kids around the home so you don’t have to worry about coming into contact with a potential carrier.
“It’s not done yet and it won’t be for a while we do see a lot of the cases we are getting now are due to people disregarding those known effective prevention measures,” said Trisha Gardner, Cascade County Health Officer
Another idea is setting up a one-way walkway for trick or treaters with your neighbors, similar to what people are used to doing inside of grocery stores.
You can also try making Halloween goodie bags like this you can hand out or leave in a bowl just outside the door so the 6ft can always be maintained.