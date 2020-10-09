Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 115, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA...HILL AND BLAINE COUNTIES, CHOUTEAU AND FERGUS COUNTIES, CENTRAL AND EASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK NATIONAL FOREST AREAS AND HELENA AND TOWNSEND RANGER DISTRICTS OF THE HELENA NATIONAL FOREST. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 TO 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...NEW FIRE IGNITION IN LOW ELEVATION GRASSLANDS MAY BE DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN DUE TO THE STRONG WINDS, WARM TEMPERATURES AND LOW HUMIDITY, CREATING FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR RAPID FIRE SPREAD. THE WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL ALSO CREATE CHALLENGES FOR THE YOGO FIRE CONTAINMENT EFFORTS IN THE LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS OF ZONE 117. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. && MOLDAN