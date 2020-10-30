We're less than 24 hours away from the spookiest holiday of the year. And with the pandemic still in full swing, you might be hesitant to take your little one door-to-door for trick-or-treating.
But there are plenty of fun things to do with your family, or even just by yourself this weekend in Great Falls.
Tomorrow the Great Falls Ice Plex is holding their annual 'Halloween Skate'
Costumes are more than encouraged. The operations and facility manager, Chris Mayer, says costumes make the event that much more fun.
“With everything going on and so many restrictions and things we want people to be able to come up here, have a good time and enjoy it, try to feel some sense of normalcy again and that’s kind of what we’re after," said Mayer.
The 'Halloween Skate' is from 3:00pm-5:00pm and they encourage you to buy tickets online to secure your spot because they are only letting a limited amount of people in to allow for social distancing.
Another event happening is the 'Halloween Festival' at the VFW.
LOVE is teaming up with the VFW to provide free party for kiddos. You can call and reserve a slot of time for a party or you RSVP for the public session.
They will provide snacks, goodie bags, games, and decorations. They are sanitizing between each group and have sanitizer available.
Space is limited so you can reserve your spot by 406-231-3336. They still have space available from 9:30am-10:30am and 11:00am-12:30pm.
The Downtown Great Falls Association is hosting their annual ‘Safe Trick-or-Treat’ event on October 31, 2020 from 11:00am to 4:00pm.
Children and families are invited to come decked out in their costumes to fill their buckets with candy from several businesses along Central Avenue.
Wheels of Thunder Family Roller Skating is holding a 'Halloween Party' tonight, October 30, from 7:00pm-12:00am.
It is $20.00 and it includes your skate rental, admission, and more. If you dress up you will receive a free pass to be used at another time.
They are also holding 'Halloween Drive-Thru'. Your can meet The Trolls, Mickey Mouse, and even some scary characters.
The event is from 3:00pm-5:00pm on October 31, 2020. There will be some candy and grab bags with special prizes. You can also enter to win a pair of roller skates or a plush puppy.
Depending on the weather this will either be drive-thru or walk-thru.