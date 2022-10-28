GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It's spooky season, which means you'll see ghosts, witches, and goblins fill the streets as Halloween approaches.
In central Montana, here are some events that you can find this weekend ranging from family friendly trick or treat events to adult costume contests:
- Halloween Carnival: A fun night at the Children's Museum of Montana with karaoke, cake walks, trick or treating, a costume contest, and more. October 28, from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Children's Museum.
- Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat: The CMR Drama Department will be at the westside Albertson's on Saturday, October 29, from 10:00 A.M. to 4 P.M. collecting donations for the CMR Food Pantry.
- Nightmare on Newberry Street: Happening on October 29 and starting at 8:00 P.M. you can go and enjoy a concert and a DJ. Doors open at 8:00 P.M. and tickets are $20 and after 10:30 P.M. they are $5.
- Ghouls & Goblins Fall Craft Show: Trick or treating, free kids activities, costume contests, and more from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on October 29 at the Great Falls Civic Center.
- Downtown Safe Trick or Treat: October 29th from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. you can bring kids downtown and trick or treat. Just look for the flier in participating business windows along Central Ave, 1st Ave N and 1st Ave S.
- Community Halloween Party: Sunday, October 30 at 6:30 P.M., put on your costume and join in on an evening of all-ages fun with candy, games, snacks, and more.
- Kiwanis Trunk or Treat: Sunday, October 30 at 2:30 P.M. at the Salvation Army in Great Falls.
- KF3: Candy Palooza: Standing for Kid's Funtastic Fall Fest, Harvest Springs is hosting their annual event on October 29, from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., there will be games, giant bounce houses, activities, food and more for the whole family to enjoy.
- Halloween Matinee: October 29, at 11:00 A.M. at the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts, you can go to the Halloween Matinee, both educational and exciting and appropriate for all ages. You're encouraged to dress in costume.
- Halloween Costume Contest: October 29 at 8:00 P.M. the North 40 Bar is holding a costume contest for adults along with karaoke, dancing, and cash prizes.
- Halloween Kid's Crafts: October 29 from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. you can bring kids to The Crafter's Lounge for fun crafts. The cost is 2 crafts for $5 and there will be at least 8 crafts to chose from.
- F*Bomb Halloween @ Kellergeist: Live music, drinks, and more at the Kellergiest Pub Theatre for $5 starting at 9:00 P.M. on October 29.
- Fun Fall Family Festival: The Great Falls Nazarene are hosting a family friendly event including carnival games, trunk or treat, giant inflatables and a chili dinner from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 30.
- Halloween Party: This is for kids ages 3-12 and their families at the Great Falls Public Library from 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., they will have games, crafts, spooky stories, and more.
- Bass Clef Halloween Art Party: October 29 from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., you can go to the Times Square Building in Great Falls to experience cookie decorating contests, face painting, and Halloween crafts. Tickets are $20.
- Halloween Pictures: You can stop by the Vault Studios in Great Falls on October 29 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. to get your photo taken. Pictures are $25.
- Tuffy's Annual Halloween Party: Starting at 7:00 P.M. on October 29 at Tuffy's Sunset Inn in Sun Prairie, you can celebrate Halloween with consumes, karaoke, dancing, food, and friends.
- Quties Halloween Skate Party: Wear your costume to Wheels of Thunder for a Halloween skating party. Open to LGBTQ+ teens and allies ages 13-19 from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 30.
- Halloween @ Missouri River Bar: On October 29 from 7:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. you can go tot he Missouri River Bar and Grill in Cascade, Montana for costume contests, live music, and more. According to their Facebook event, it is a family friendly night of fun with kid and adult costume contests.
- Halloween Party At the Pub: October 29 at 9:00 P.M. at the Belt Brew Pub you can experience karaoke and music along with drinks and friends.
- Scream at Centene: Experience the haunted house at Centene Stadium this weekend through October 31. Tickets are $6 and you can get $1 off if you bring a canned food donation. The Haunted House is from 6:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M., and you can buy your tickets at the door.
