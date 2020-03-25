Hampton Inn temporarily closes due to low occupancy numbers

GREAT FALLS- The coronavirus pandemic is forcing several businesses to change the way they're working. Some are even forced to shut down until things get back to normal.
After some serious thought and discussion, the Hampton Inn has officially decided to temporarily shut down its operation.
Laurie Price, who is an owner of both the Hampton Inn and the Hilton Garden, says occupancy numbers have reached an all-time low.
Price says, “The average cancellation before was made 2 to 3 reservations a day, and for these past few weeks we’ve kind of just been reacting to 30 to 35 reservations being canceled daily.”
The Hilton is taking in everyone who was supposed to be staying at the Hampton during this time. They’ll also take in anyone with upcoming reservations. The Hilton Garden and Hampton Inn are under the same ownership group -which makes it easier when dealing with room changing.
Right now these owners are reacting on a day-by-day base in hopes to get the Hampton back in operation come May 1st.
Lastly, Price says that she feels for all businesses, employees, and organizations that are affected by the COVID-19. She understands this is a rough time for everybody right now, but believes we will all get through this.