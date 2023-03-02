GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Traveling from Benefis Health Systems to Chemotherapy a few blocks away at the Sletten Cancer Institute in Great Falls can be a long and daunting task, but patients in Great Falls are finding strength and inspiration through the hand prints of survivors.
The tunnel connecting the hospital and the cancer institute is filled with handprints of cancer patients and their loved ones to commemorate their cancer journeys.
"You lose a lot of dignity through everything. You lose a lot of yourself because the cancer just takes everything over," said Denise Burk, a cancer survivor.
"Cancer is a very emotionally, mentally, and physically draining disease. And not only do they have their close ones like their relatives, but they have all these people that have also made this journey like they have and hopefully it gives them a little hope that they can make it through this journey as well," said Melissa Weigel, an administrative assistant at Sletten Cancer Institute.
The project began at a survivorship event to let patients know they're never along on their journey.
"In 2014 we realized that radiation oncology rang a bell to state that this journey, this piece of the journey is done and we're ready to take on that survivorship role. We realize that we don't really do anything for our chemotherapy patients and it's two fold. We realize that when we transport patients from the hospital over to Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute the walls were stark white and it was very scary and intimidating," said Jodi Dake, a patient navigator and cancer survivor.
And behind every handprint, there is a story.
"I am considered a survivor, I believe. Yes. I was diagnosed in 2009 when I was 31 years old. With stage three breast cancer... My mom was diagnosed with the static breast cancer. 2017. My sister was diagnosed with breast cancer. So they both went through treatment together, chemotherapy together... I don't have my either of my parents anymore, so it's so nice to be able to walk this, you know, tunnel a couple of times a day and be able to give them a little squeeze and a hug. And it's just that physical reminder that, you know, there they have left a piece of themselves here as well, and that we can still partake in that love," said Dake.
I was diagnosed in 2020 with stage to be breast cancer. A very aggressive form and went through chemo radiation... My grandmother whose hand is represented here, passed away weeks before I was born, and she had ovarian cancer. My aunts two of my aunts, my cousin, several cousins. And we as a family have all pulled together and supported one another through the journey.
Burk has been in remission for just over a year now and she says putting her handprint on the wall was an even more special gesture knowing that she made it through this journey with her family by her side.
"Not only am I a survivor, but my family is and together we're going to make it," said Burk.
If you want to get your hand added to the wall, you can call Weigel at 406-731-8250.
