Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Cascade County below 5000ft and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&