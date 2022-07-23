GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The sound of fighter jets are back in the Electric City as the Montana Air National Guard and Malmstrom Air Force Base host the 2022 Montana's Military Open House Flight Over the Falls.
They hosted a military appreciation day along with a full rehearsal on Friday, July 22 before they opened the gates to the public on Saturday, July 23.
The rehearsal was a success and now they are ready for the weekend.
"Humans built these aircrafts and these things are capable of so many things that you can imagine. And watching these things perform in the air, especially at such high altitudes and beautiful day, high winds, this doing these aerobatics, it's an amazing thing to watch," said F18 Demo Pilot with the U.S. Navy Rhino Demo Team, Ryan Garcia.
There is something for everyone at the air show, including aerial demonstrations, pyrotechnics, and displays of planes.
Garcia says it was seeing an airshow as a kid that made him want to do what he's doing in the airshow, flying an F18.
"All I could think of was I want to do that. And I didn't even go to the air show the first time watching an F-18. I was driving on the road just watching the sky, looking at and go over and I was like, there's nothing else I want to do but that," said Garcia.
Parking for the air show starts at 8:00 am, gates open at 9:00 am, and you can see the Rhino Demo Team, Thunderbirds, and others take to the skies throughout the afternoon.
"Just come check out some of these awesome planes and see what we're doing in the real world," said Garcia.
The airshow is July 23 and 24 at the 120th Air Lift Wing.
