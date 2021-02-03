GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Thanks to Happy Tails Lodge more than 40 dogs are safely housed after being rescued from the food market.
A rescue organization in Canada was able to save all 46 dogs from the meat market, but after running into issues trying to transport them past the Canadian border they've been stuck in Great Falls for a few days.
Katy Duncan, the owner of Happy Tails Lodge, says she received a frantic phone call Saturday morning asking if she had space to house multiple dogs.
After being saved by Rescue Friends, the dogs were flown from Beijing to L.A., and then transported to the Canadian border only to realize the dogs first had to be certified.
Happy Tails Lodge was contacted because they had the space to accommodate, and so far, Duncan says taking these dogs in hasn't been a hindrance.
"We just did like you would cows out in the pasture; we just trailed the food across the floor so they could all get there at the same time. We do that twice a day and then exercise, it's been so nice these past couple of days just have them basking in the sun and they love it," Duncan said.
Thursday, a transporter will come down from Canada and return the dogs.
Duncan says they will be adopted out and safe once again.