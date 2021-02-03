Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches at lower elevations. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches at higher elevations and immediate north slopes and foothills. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long-duration snow event. Snow will generally remain light through the event. Gusty winds and dangerous wind chills will make for especially challenging conditions should you become stranded. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&