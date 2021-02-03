Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches at lower elevations, and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Montana. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&