Harlem High teacher arrested pending charges of sexual assault against minor

HARLEM, Mont. - A Harlem High School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a minor was arrested Friday.
A release from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said Jack G. Young, 44, one of the minor's teachers, had an alleged sexual relationship with the minor.
The minor filed the complaint Wednesday, April 13.
The FBI and Blaine County deputies opened an investigation and executed a search warrant on Young's home on Friday, April 22.
Law enforcement arrested Young on pending charges of sexual abuse of children, indecent exposure, sexual assault and sexual intercourse without consent.
He is jailed at the Valley County Detention Center.
Charges are expected to be filed later this week in Montana District Court.
The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.