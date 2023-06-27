GREAT FALLS, MT- A Harlem man accused of shooting an occupied house in Fort Belknap Agency on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation admitted to an assault crime on Tuesday.
21-year-old, Tyree Daniel Doney, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon. Doney faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.
The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing was set for October 15th, and Doney was released pending further proceedings.
In court documents, the government alleged that on January 19th, a man, identified as John Doe, was inside his residence with his family, including two children.
John Doe heard multiple gunshots, and one bullet lodged inside his residence.
John Doe feared that he or his family would be harmed by the drive-by shooting.
Law enforcement learned that Doney was in the area at the time of the shooting, and Doney ultimately admitted to firing the gunshots into John Doe’s home.
Doney admitted to doing this in part because Doney was upset about a physical fight he had with John Doe four months prior.
Officers recovered 9mm casings outside John Doe’s residence, 9mm casings inside Doney’s vehicle and the 9mm firearm inside Doney’s residence.
