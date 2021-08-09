UPDATE: AUG 9 AT 10:56 A.M.
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office has lifted all evacuation orders and warnings surrounding the Harris Mountain Fire.
The following is a message from the Cascade County Sheriff's Office posted by the Cascade County Disaster and Emergency Services on Facebook:
"Due to all of the amazing firefighting efforts and lucky weather changes, fire officials are rescinding all evacuation warnings and orders related to the Harris Fire in Cascade County. Make sure to thank the hard-working men and women who have selflessly and courageously fought this fire!"
UPDATE: AUG. 6 AT 3:26 P.M.
The Fire Evacuation Order for Austin Lane, Sheep Creek Lane and Sheep Creek Road has been rescinded.
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says you can now return to these locations.
UPDATE: AUG. 4 AT 2:16 P.M.
The Harris Mountain Fire grew to 31,345 acres and is 20 percent contained as of Wednesday.
The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 (NRIMT 7) wrote in a release the fire had a minor increase in size Tuesday with fire activity in the southwest fingers of the Sawteeth Area. However, unstable air conditions are projected to increase the sizer of the fire Wednesday afternoon.
Crews are keeping an eye on fire activity and size increase on the west and southwest areas of the fire by using aircraft to reduce the spread of it in these areas. In the meantime, crews are continuing on improving existing roads and and using heavy equipment to build a fire line.
On the north end, crews are still working on the fire's edge where potential fire reduction shifted to the rocky areas.
On the east part, crews are centering their attention on getting a grip on the area from Bird Creek as they build a handline on the fire's edge.
NRIMT 7 said evacuation orders shifted to pre-evacuation warning for residents in from Willow Run Guest Ranch to the Adel Road and West Hound Creek Road Intersection--these residents are allowed to go back to their homes.
Evacuation orders are remain in effect in the Adel Road south of the West Hound Creek, Cannon Lake Lane, Sheep Creek Road intersection (east of Willow Run Guest Ranch).
A pre-evacuation warning remains in effect for Novak Creek Lane.
These evacuation orders and warning are impacting an estimate of 60 residents. The Montana Red Cross evacuation center is set up at the Cascade School. Red Cross services are also available through the phone by calling 800-272-6668.
UPDATE: JULY 29 AT 8:42 P.M.
The current size of the Harris Mountain Fire is reported at 26,240 acres since crews found areas affected by the fire that were not previously recorded.
An update from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team states firefighters successfully held the fire between the North and South Fork of Sheep Creek while protecting structures.
Good progress was made on line construction, but aircraft support was limited due to poor visibility and winds.
Crews will monitor fire activity in Sheep and Novak Creeks Thursday night.
The fire remains at 0% containment.
UPDATE: JULY 28 AT 11 A.M.
The Harris Mountain Fire is currently burning 19,103 acres and is zero-percent contained.
Crews saw moderate fire activity Tuesday due to an inversion causing less growth throughout the fire. Air tankers couldn't drop retardant over the fire due to poor visibility; however, helicopters were able to drop water.
A release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 said firefighters made a good headway on finishing the fireline on the northern edge linking the dozer and retardant lines.
Crews also worked on protecting structures located south of Sheep Creek by placing sprinklers and improving dozer line.
There was little moisture in the area Tuesday night but there was no wetting rain. Poor visibility cancelled the infrared flight to look at the fire's perimeter.
NRIMT 7 said firefighters will continue working on the fireline that exists along the eastern edge of the fire while securing and improving the fireline on the north Wednesday. Point protection crews will continue to put out any heat spots near structures, and aircraft resources will standby if ground crews need any support.
Mandatory evacuations are in place in the areas south of mile marker 7 on Adel Road, Cannon Lake Lane, Sheep Creek Road and Sheep Creek Lane and Austin Lane. A pre-evacuation notice is in place for Novak Creek Lane.
The Montana Red Cross evacuation center is located at the Cascade School. Red Cross Services is also offering families support, call 800-272-6668 to request help.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
UPDATE: JULY 26 AT 6:28 P.M.
There is a mandatory Evacuation Order for all residents on Adel Road and Whitmore Road.
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office says residents on those streets are in imminent danger of the fire. You should grab essential items and house pets and leave immediately.
First responders will not come rescue you. Please take this warning seriously, leave immediately and don't risk your life.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
CASCADE, Mont. - Ten miles south-east of Cascade is the Harris Mountain Fire.
On July 26 at 6 a.m., the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team took over command.
The fire started on July 23 because of lightning, and it more than doubled in size on July 25 due to wind.
It's sitting at 11,890 acres.
Around 12:30 p.m., Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter issued evacuations for residents in the Sheep Creek area and pre-evacuation warnings to residents on Novak Creek Lane.
On July 25, all residents south of mile marker seven on Adel Road were also evacuated due to a lack of escape routes.
"So, Sheep Creek is on the west side of the fire Adel road is on the east side of the fire. It's basically the two flanks of the fire that are of concern where there are structures and people living in residences," said Jacque Lavelle, PIO for Northern Rockies Incident Management Team #7.
Crews are working on doing point protection near structures and livestock areas.
"Our goal for today, the goal is always safety - protect people and resources first and make sure we are able to use our crews as effectively as possible to secure that line the north and the west boundary," said Lavelle.
Crews are also working to create a dozer line from the west side of the fire all the way to the east side.
"So, we have heavy equipment that comes in, great big bull-dozer with a blade on the front of it and it basically cuts down to mineral soil. So, it will remove all of the vegetation that you see here on the ground that burns very flashy fuels and just creates a fire break so the fire can't cross that line," said Lavelle.
Crews are facing two challenges, the first is terrain as there are not a lot of roads to access the fire and it's hard getting crews up there.
The second is resources - because there are many fires burning around the state and the nation resources can be a little slower at coming in.
There are 159 total personnel as of July 26 - but come July 27, that number is suppose to grow as more crews come help battle this fire.
Crews and officials say everyone needs to be aware of their surroundings this summer.
"Be very careful. Don't throw cigarettes out the windows. Be careful with campfires or what you're doing in your backyard because mother nature is lighting fires as we speak with lighting and it's very dry conditions this year," said Lavelle.