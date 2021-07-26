UPDATE: JULY 26 AT 6:28 P.M.
There is a mandatory Evacuation Order for all residents on Adel Road and Whitmore Road.
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office says residents on those streets are in imminent danger of the fire. You should grab essential items and house pets and leave immediately.
First responders will not come rescue you. Please take this warning seriously, leave immediately and don't risk your life.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
CASCADE, Mont. - Ten miles south-east of Cascade is the Harris Mountain Fire.
On July 26 at 6 a.m., the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team took over command.
The fire started on July 23 because of lightning, and it more than doubled in size on July 25 due to wind.
It's sitting at 11,890 acres.
Around 12:30 p.m., Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter issued evacuations for residents in the Sheep Creek area and pre-evacuation warnings to residents on Novak Creek Lane.
On July 25, all residents south of mile marker seven on Adel Road were also evacuated due to a lack of escape routes.
"So, Sheep Creek is on the west side of the fire Adel road is on the east side of the fire. It's basically the two flanks of the fire that are of concern where there are structures and people living in residences," said Jacque Lavelle, PIO for Northern Rockies Incident Management Team #7.
Crews are working on doing point protection near structures and livestock areas.
"Our goal for today, the goal is always safety - protect people and resources first and make sure we are able to use our crews as effectively as possible to secure that line the north and the west boundary," said Lavelle.
Crews are also working to create a dozer line from the west side of the fire all the way to the east side.
"So, we have heavy equipment that comes in, great big bull-dozer with a blade on the front of it and it basically cuts down to mineral soil. So, it will remove all of the vegetation that you see here on the ground that burns very flashy fuels and just creates a fire break so the fire can't cross that line," said Lavelle.
Crews are facing two challenges, the first is terrain as there are not a lot of roads to access the fire and it's hard getting crews up there.
The second is resources - because there are many fires burning around the state and the nation resources can be a little slower at coming in.
There are 159 total personnel as of July 26 - but come July 27, that number is suppose to grow as more crews come help battle this fire.
Crews and officials say everyone needs to be aware of their surroundings this summer.
"Be very careful. Don't throw cigarettes out the windows. Be careful with campfires or what you're doing in your backyard because mother nature is lighting fires as we speak with lighting and it's very dry conditions this year," said Lavelle.