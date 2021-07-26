Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Hot temperatures. High temperatures in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees, with slow cooling through the evening hours. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Blaine, Chouteau, Hill, Liberty, Broadwater, Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to Midnight MDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...These hot temperatures may significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside, or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. &&