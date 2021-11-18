Montana Right Now is committed to helping find information on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People throughout the state. This month we’re launching our commitment to help find men, women and children who are listed under MMIP through the DOJ.
WOLF POINT, Mont. - Tonight, we want to tell you about Jody Howard, who has been missing since October 6, 1991.
Jody was last seen at a gas station in Wolf Point on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
At the time she was 28 years old and left behind four children.
Very few details are available in her case, but foul play is suspected.
At this time, Jody would be 58 years old.
Jody is described as being five feet four inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office at 406-653-6240.