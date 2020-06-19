HAVRE- The Havre Animal Shelter is asking for the public’s help in finding more information regarding an incident involving three dead dogs.
Havre Animal Shelter shared to their social media that on May 23, the Havre Police Department responded to a complaint of three dead dogs in a yard on 8th Avenue.
Toxicology results from the dogs confirmed poising was the cause of death.
At about 2:00 am, two individuals were reported walking in the alley near the residence, which the animal shelter says is the same time period the dogs started to show symptoms of poisoning.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Havre Police Department at 406-265-4361 or Crimestoppers at 265-4444.
More information on the crime cannot be released due to the ongoing investigation according to the Havre Animal Shelter.