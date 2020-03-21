HILL COUNTY - As face masks get harder to come by during the coronavirus pandemic, the Northern Montana Hospital in Havre is asking sewers, quilters and anyone with a sewing machine for help in crafting do-it-yourself masks.
As part of ‘Havre Sew-athon’, the hospital shared links to mask-making guides online, encouraging community members, regardless of skill, to create donatable masks at home.
Julianne LaSmith, who coordinates the hospital’s marketing and public relations, said Northern Montana started the project Friday as a precaution against a potential shortage, after noticing a post from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowing home-made masks as a last resort.
”This was a way for us to let the community help us through this because there’s always that need, especially in a community like Havre,” said LaSmith. “They are always so helpful and want to do what they can.”
In the case of an emergency, LaSmith said crafted masks will only be used for visitors or staff walking around the building, and not surgical procedures. If you’d like to help out and donate hand-crafted masks, you can drop them off at the hospital’s second floor by the doors of the Emergency Department.