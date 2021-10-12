GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On Tuesday, a Havre man admitted to drug trafficking and firearms crimes after authorities found methamphetamine, fentanyl, a gun and a large amount of cash in his Havre motel room, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.
Brandon Wayne Glover, 38, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and to felon in possession of a firearm. According to a release, Glover faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release on the drug crime.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. Glover was detained pending further proceedings. Sentencing was set for Feb. 3, 2022.
The government alleged in court documents that in 2014, Glover was convicted in federal court of possession with intent to distribute meth. In November 2020, law enforcement received information that Glover was distributing meth in Havre, and an informant bought about a half-ounce of meth from Glover at a Havre casino.
In December 2020, officers coordinated a stop of Glover’s vehicle and arrested Glover on a warrant based on supervised release violations in his prior federal meth trafficking case. Agents then went to the motel where Glover had been staying, secured his room and applied for a search warrant.
In the meantime, agents received recorded jail calls Glover had with his mother after his arrest. In the calls, Glover asked his mother for help retrieving items from the room where he had been staying and specifically asked her to look under the bed. Glover’s mother went to the motel room and was turned away.
Agents executed a search warrant for the motel room and found 420 grams, or almost a pound, of meth, a firearm, drug paraphernalia and fentanyl pills. Agents also found about $12,100 in cash under the bed.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan R. Plaut is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Havre Police Department and the Tri-Agency Task Force.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.