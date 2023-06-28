SCOBEY, Mont. - A Havre man involved in a crash near Scobey has succumbed to his injuries.
On June 15, a Dodge Dakota was driving west on Secondary Highway 248 when the car drifted off the north side of the road.
The driver then overcorrected and the Dodge then entered the eastbound lane, before being overcorrected again back off the north side of the road, Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports.
After that, the Dodge then began to overturn and the driver, a 58-year-old man from Havre, was ejected. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The man was taken to St. Vincent's, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to MHP.
