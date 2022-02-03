HAVRE, Mont. - A Havre man was sentenced Thursday after agents found almost a pound of meth in a motel room he stayed in.
According to the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Brandon Wayne Glover plead guilty in October 2021 to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and to felon in possession of a firearm.
The government alleged in court documents that Glover was convicted in federal court of possession with intent to distribute meth in 2014.
Later, in November 2020, law enforcement received information that Glover was distributing meth in Havre.
An informant reportedly bout a half-ounce of meth from Glover at a Havre casino.
Glover was arrested in December of 2020 on a warrant based on supervised release violations in his prior federal meth trafficking case.
Agents secured a motel room in Havre where Glover had been staying and applied for a search warrant.
During that time, jail calls were recorded in which Glover asked his mother to help retrieve items from the room he had been staying in and asked her to look under the bed.
When Glover’s mother went to the motel room she was turned away.
When agents executed a search warrant for the motel room, they found 420 grams, or almost a pound, of meth, a firearm, drug paraphernalia and fentanyl pills. Agents also found about $12,100 in cash under the bed.
Brandon Wayne Glover has been sentenced to 10 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.