HAVRE, Mont. - The Havre Police Department (HPD) is reminding people of when and where they can discharge fireworks within City limits ahead of New Year’s celebrations.
Fireworks within the city can be discharged from Dec. 31 from 10:00 pm to 12:30 am on Jan. 1.
Within the city, fireworks can be sold from 8”00 am to 12:00 am or midnight on Dec. 31.
Those looking to sell fireworks within the City of Havre must have a special permit to do so.
HPD is also reminding people that it is illegal to leave debris from discharged fireworks in any public place.
All fireworks are banned in city parks and they may not be discharged in any park or on any public sidewalk, street, public right-of-way, public easement or alleys.