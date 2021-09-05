UPDATE: SEPT. 6 AT 2:27 P.M.
The MEPA for Alexander St Germaine has expired, however, he is still missing.
If you have any information on Alexander's whereabouts you are asked to call the Havre Police Department at 406-265-4361 or dial 911.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
HAVRE, Mont. - A 31-year-old man has been reported missing by the Havre Police Department.
Alexander St Germaine is five feet six inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen at 504 5th Street in Havre wearing blue shorts, a black shirt, a Spider-man hoodie and black slip-on shoes.
According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory, Alexander is a type 1 diabetic.
Alexander is from Boulder, but had been staying in Havre and did not take anything with him when he left, so he does not have his medication or cell phone.
It is believed he is on foot and there is a concern for his health and welfare at this time.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Havre Police Department at (406) 265-4361 or call 9-1-1