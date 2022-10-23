HAVRE, Mont. - Havre Public Schools District Superintendent, Craig Mueller, has passed away.
An official statement says Meuller passed away on Oct. 22.
“We are grateful for Mr. Mueller's leadership and passion for the education of students at Havre Public Schools for the past decade. We ask that you keep his family, and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers, while also respecting their privacy during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement reads.
School will not be held on Monday, Oct. 24.
Classes will resume on Oct. 25, and support personnel will be available for students and staff in each building that may need assistance.
“The Board of Trustees and administrative team will be working to ensure the School District continues operations to provide instruction and services to students.”
