Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Helena Police Department for Kathryn June Ulrich. Kathryn left a group home in Helena on October 22nd 2022 on foot. She has diagnosed mental health issues and requires medication. Due to her mental health issues and the adverse weather, there is concern for Kathryn's safety. Kathryn is a 27 year old white female, with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black winter jacket, black ranch style boots, a white or cream beanie hat, and she was carrying a brown or leather duffel bag. She has a tattoo reading the word June and a burn scar on her left wrist. She also has a tattoo of vines on her right wrist, a tattoo of a woman's face on her thigh, and she has pierced ears. If you have any information about Kathryn, please call the Helena Police Department at (406) 447-8461, or dial 9 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Cascade County below 5000ft, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass, Gates of the Mountains and Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&