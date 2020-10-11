HAVRE- The Havre Public Schools Board of Trustees voted to keep Havre schools on the blended plan through next week.
A report from Havre Daily News says the board voted on the plan during an emergency meeting.
Students will continue with their normal schedule and Wednesday will be used as a virtual class day as Thursday and Friday are professional development days.
The weekend’s events and activities will continue and will be revisited at the school board meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 pm at Havre Middle School according to the report.