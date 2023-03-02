BROWNING, Mont. - Hazardous road conditions on S-464 have the road closed between Browning and Babb Thursday.
The Montana Department of Transportation reports the road has been closed since at least 6:40 am Friday.
Blowing snow is causing reduced visibility, and with scattered ice and frost, travel conditions are hazardous.
You can check for road conditions around Montana on the Montana Department of Transportation’s 5-1-1 website.
