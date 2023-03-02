Weather Alert

...Strong winds expected through early Friday morning... Caution is advised as a passing weather system will bring west to southwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph at times through early Friday morning. These winds may be strong enough to cause difficulties for high-profile vehicles and towing units, especially in crosswinds. Strongest sustained and gusty winds will be along the immediate east slopes of mountain ranges and adjacent plains. If it becomes clear that winds will become sustained at 40 mph, or if wind gusts are expected to reach or exceed 60 mph, a High Wind Warning will be issued for all or parts of the area. Breezy conditions will continue through much of Friday, but not nearly as strong as for today and tonight.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Cascade County below 5000ft and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&