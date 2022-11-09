GLASGOW, Mont. - A hazmat incident has traffic on US-2 being diverted.
Valley County Dispatch reports a semi hauling explosive material was involved in an accident in the area.
The Montana Department of Transportation reported the incident just before 6:00 pm Wednesday.
The incident is reported at mile marker 503 to mile marker 505, between Malta and Glasgow.
Travelers in the area are being diverted along frontage roads.
Roads in the area of the spill on US-2 are reportedly covered in scattered snow and ice.
“If you do need to travel to this area, please proceed slowly and be mindful of the responders on the roadway. Be safe out there and do not travel if you do not need to be on the road,” Valley County Dispatch reports.
You can view the latest road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation's 5-1-1 map here.
