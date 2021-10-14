GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It's cold and flu season and on top of the ongoing pandemic, people are focusing on who is required to get their COVID-19 vaccine and who isn't.
HB 702 prevents employers from discriminating based on vaccine status or having an immunity passport.
While many see that law and think of the COVID-19 vaccine, the language is actually used for all vaccines, including the flu shot.
Benefis Health Systems used to require the flu vaccine for all staff before the pandemic; now it's only required for some.
"The influenza vaccine is mandatory for staff and volunteers with a primary or secondary job code that requires they enter a long-term care facility on a regular basis. Due to HB702, for all other employees, the influenza vaccine is strongly recommended," said Benefis.
That's because long term care facilities, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities are all exempt from this law as it could put them in violation of regulations with Medicare, Medicaid, or the CDC.
We spoke with both The Ivy at Great Falls, a nursing home in the Electric City and Rainbow Senior Living to see how this has affected their facilities, here is what they had to say:
"Although, the COVID vaccines are highly encouraged, Ivy Healthcare Group is NOT mandating COVID vaccinations for employees at this time. Ivy Healthcare Group will abide by State, local and Federal mandates in this regard," said Debra Verna, Senior Vice President of Ivy Healthcare Group.
"Our facility is 100% vaccinated. We require vaccination for all our staff and residents. It is in our policy and procedure. If someone chooses not to be vaccinated, then our facility is not the right fit for them. It’s still their choice but we believe in the safety of our elderly and they come first, we are a vaccinated community here," said Dena Schoolcraft, Executive Director at Rainbow Senior Living.
Rainbow Senior Living says while the COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory, the flu vaccine is not but it is strongly encouraged.