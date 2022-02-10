BROWNING, Mont. - Several headstones were vandalized at the Willow Creek Cemetery.
The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council says several headstones, mainly ones with photographs, were either broken or damaged by vandals sometime in the evening on Feb. 9.
"The Council expresses their deepest condolences to all the families who suffered from this traumatic event," said James McNeely, Public Information Officer for the Blackfeet Tribe.
"This senseless act of vandalism borders on terrorism, creating trauma, heartbreak and psychological harm to the affected families and all good people of the Blackfeet Nation,” stated Chairman Tim Davis, "The Council will work with all law enforcement agencies to ensure the vandals are caught and brought to justice."
Glacier County, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council and the Willow Creek Cemetery Board will be working together on how to help families with replacing vandalized headstones.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is asking anyone with information to contact them at 406-338-4000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.