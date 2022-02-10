Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Blaine, Chouteau, Eastern Teton and Hill Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&